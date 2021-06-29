Brazil minister will not announce energy rationing in speech, sources say

Left Menu

Brazilian Mines and Energy Minister Bento Albuquerque will not announce energy rationing later on Monday, but will preach responsible energy use amid a drought that has emptied hydroelectric reservoirs and fanned inflation expectations, two sources said. Albuquerque is due to address the nation in a televised speech at 8 p.m. local time (2300 GMT).

Albuquerque is due to address the nation in a televised speech at 8 p.m. local time (2300 GMT). The ministry declined to comment on the content of his speech. Brazil - Latin America's biggest country, with the world's second highest COVID-19 death toll - is facing its worst drought in over 90 years, sparking fears of energy rationing and driving inflation fears. The lack of rain also poses a headache for the country's giant agriculture sector.

One of the sources said Albuquerque's speech was to alert Brazilians to the situation. "It's to clarify and reassure... to say that the situation is complicated, but the measures adopted are enough to get us through the dry season," said one of the sources, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Albuquerque has previously ruled out rationing, but said consumers should expect to pay more for their electricity, as power producers are forced to switch to more expensive sources. On Friday, the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel)recommended measures to control energy use and combat waste, asking consumers to take shorter showers and reduce the use of air conditioning, among others. (Writing by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Alistair Bell)

