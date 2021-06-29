Left Menu

Mexican Supreme Court rules government should legalize recreational pot

"The right to free development of the personality is consolidated in the case of recreational or recreational use of marijuana." The declaration issued on Monday removes a legal obstacle for the health ministry to authorize activities related to consuming cannabis for recreational purposes, the court said in a statement.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 29-06-2021 08:23 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 08:23 IST
Mexican Supreme Court rules government should legalize recreational pot
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexico's Supreme Court said on Monday the government and Congress should legalize recreational marijuana use, bringing the country a step closer to creating one of the world's largest legal markets for the plant. The decision adds to pressure on the Mexican Senate to approve a sweeping legalization bill that has stalled in Congress after modifications.

Backed by the administration of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, the law would mark a major shift in a country bedeviled for years by violence between feuding drug cartels and potentially open a huge market for U.S. and Canadian weed companies. "A historic day for freedoms," Supreme Court Judge Arturo Zaldivar Lelo de Larrea wrote on his Twitter. "The right to free development of the personality is consolidated in the case of recreational or recreational use of marijuana."

The declaration issued on Monday removes a legal obstacle for the health ministry to authorize activities related to consuming cannabis for recreational purposes, the court said in a statement. The ruling was the final step in a drawn-out court procedure to declare unconstitutional a prohibition on non-medical or scientific use of marijuana and its main active ingredient THC.

However, in a point criticized by activists, it established that health authorities must initially issue permits for cannabis use. Only people 18 years and older should be able to grow, carry or consume marijuana and its derivatives, the court said.

In an initial ruling in 2015, the Supreme Court said "the absolute prohibition model entails a disproportionate restriction on the right to free development of the personality of consumers".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spot in 2024 Games; Kevin Durant to lead Team USA at Tokyo Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spo...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021