Andhra Pradesh: Man kills nephews, surrenders

In a shocking incident, a man allegedly murdered two of his nephews in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district.

ANI | Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 29-06-2021 10:14 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 10:14 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
In a shocking incident, a man allegedly murdered two of his nephews in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district. The victims have been identified as Rohan (7) and Parthiv (10).

Later, the accused surrendered at the Police Station. "Two children have brutally been murdered in 23rd ward of Repalle town at around 4 pm. The children have been identified as Rohan (7) and Parthiv (10). A close relative beat the children with a wooden stick. The children were taken to the hospital but doctors confirmed their death," Suryanarayana, Circle inspector, Repalle, said.

"We are filing a case based on the complaint of the mother of the children. We will investigate whether there are any internal family disputes or for any other reasons he has killed the children," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

