Left Menu

Telangana allows opening of educational institutions in online mode from July 1

Telangana government has permitted the opening of schools, junior, degree, technical colleges, and all other educational institutions in online mode from July 1 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 29-06-2021 11:51 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 11:51 IST
Telangana allows opening of educational institutions in online mode from July 1
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana government has permitted the opening of schools, junior, degree, technical colleges, and all other educational institutions in online mode from July 1 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The attendance of the teaching staff will be limited to 50 per cent of the total strength, as per the state government.

The Commissioner of intermediate education, Commissioner of collegiate education, Commissioner of technical education, Director of school education, and Secretary to Telangana state council for higher education, have been requested to take necessary action in this connection. In another order, the state government has directed all the private unaided recognised schools affiliated to the state Board, CBSE, ICSE, and other international Boards, not to increase any kind of fees during the academic year 2021-22. The government has asked them to charge only tuition fees on a monthly basis. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spot in 2024 Games; Kevin Durant to lead Team USA at Tokyo Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spo...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021