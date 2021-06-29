J-K Police identifies 2 JeM terrorists involved in killing of former SPO, his family members

Jammu and Kashmir Police has identified two terrorists, associated with terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), involved in the killing of former Special Police Officer Fayaz Ahmed, his wife and daughter at their home in Pulwama district, said Inspector General (IGP) of Kashmir Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Tuesday. Addressing the media here, the IGP said the police team is tracking both the terrorists and will neutralise them soon.

"We have identified a local and a Pakistani militant of JeM and we are tracking them in connection with the killing of former Jammu and Kashmir Police SPO Fayaz Ahmad and his wife and daughter in the Tral area in Pulwama. We will neutralise them soon," he said. Terrorists shot dead Ahmed and his wife at their home at Hariparigam village in Pulwama, the Kashmir Police told on Sunday. Their daughter, who also sustained bullet injuries, succumbed to her injuries later in a hospital on Monday morning.

Speaking about the twin blasts that took place at Jammu Air Force Station on Sunday, Kumar said, "It (Drone attack) is a technological threat. We will be responding to it with technology. We had a meeting at 15 Core Headquarters regarding the same yesterday." He informed that another drone was spotted over Dal Lake earlier today which was seized by the police and an FIR has been lodged into the matter.

"Further investigation is underway. The terrorists have shown how barbaric they are. In the past few days, they have been targetting police officers. Neither they want peace in the region nor they want the development of the region. They just want to disrupt the positive talks that are going on. That is why they are targetting civilians and police," he added. Earlier today, Kumar informed that a Pakistani terrorist and a top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Abrar were killed in an encounter with security forces in Maloora Parimpora, Srinagar.

"Both terrorists have been killed in Srinagar encounter. Jammu and Kashmir Police had a specific input about terrorists carrying an attack on the highway. Keeping in view the seriousness of the input, a few joint nakas of JKP and CRPF were placed along the highway," Kumar had said. (ANI)

