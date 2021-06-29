Left Menu

Egyptian gov't expected to start IPOs in September- regulator

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 29-06-2021 15:02 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 14:53 IST
The head of Egypt's Financial Regulation Authority said on Tuesday he expected the government to start its programme of initial public offerings in September, and that two or three companies should be listed by the end of the year.

The country's first offering of green bonds by private company is expected to take place on Wednesday with value of $100 million, FRA chairman Mohamed Omran told a press conference.

