Left Menu

NTPC mulling IPO of NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd to raise funds

State-run NTPC intends to list its arm NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd to raise funds for achieving its ambitious target of 60 GW installed renewable energy capacity by 2032, a top company official said.NTPC has become Indias first energy company to declare its energy compact goals as part of the UN High-level Dialogue on Energy HLDE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 15:09 IST
NTPC mulling IPO of NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd to raise funds
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

State-run NTPC intends to list its arm NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd to raise funds for achieving its ambitious target of 60 GW installed renewable energy capacity by 2032, a top company official said.

NTPC has become India's first energy company to declare its energy compact goals as part of the UN High-level Dialogue on Energy (HLDE). NTPC looks to install 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2032.

The country's largest power producer is also aiming a 10 per cent reduction in net energy intensity by 2032.

Participating in the virtual BloombergNEF (BNEF) Summit, NTPC Chairman and Managing Director Gurdeep Singh said, ''We should not focus on one way of raising funds. We want to soon go to public for raising funds.'' Singh was talking about raising funds for NTPC's ambitious RE target and stressed that the company would add 7-8 GW RE every year, which would not be an uphill task for it. He exuded confidence that NTPC would rather be exceeding its target of 60GW of RE by 2032. He also suggested that blended finance could be used for financing the capacity addition while speaking about creating assets and roping in other investors for meeting green energy targets. Last year in October, state-owned NTPC incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary for its renewable energy business in the name of NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spot in 2024 Games; Kevin Durant to lead Team USA at Tokyo Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spo...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021