Basrah Gas signs loan agreement with IFC for project to limit gas flaring - Iraqi News Agency

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 29-06-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 15:25 IST
Image Credit: Flickr
Iraq's Basrah Gas Co. signed an agreement with the International Finance Corporation for a loan to fund a project to limit the flaring of natural gas, the state-run Iraqi News Agency reported on Tuesday. Iraq continues to flare some of gas extracted alongside crude oil because it lacks the facilities to process it into fuel for local consumption or exports.

Gas flaring costs nearly $2.5 billion in lost revenue for the government and would be sufficient to meet most of needs for gas‐based power generation, according to the World Bank.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

