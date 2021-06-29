JPMorgan to acquire fintech startup OpenInvest
Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 16:08 IST
- Country:
- United States
JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Tuesday it would buy OpenInvest, a fintech startup backed by Andreessen Horowitz and Y Combinator.
The company's products allow financial advisers to build, manage and report on their ESG portfolios.
Advertisement
The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Andreessen Horowitz
- Y Combinator
- JPMorgan Chase & Co
Advertisement