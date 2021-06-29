Left Menu

The company said it plans to expand its Bhagyalakshmi Dairy Farm, which supplies milk exclusively under the Pride of Cows brand, to more than 15,000 cows by 2026.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2021 16:27 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 16:27 IST
Parag Milk forays into fat-free milk segment, priced at Rs 120-140/litre
Parag Milk Foods Ltd on Tuesday announced its foray into fat-free milk variant under its premium milk brand 'Pride of Cows'. Fat-free milk will be available in Mumbai, Pune, and Surat for Rs 120 per litre, while in Delhi at Rs 140 per litre, it said.

It will also be available on the company's existing subscription-based model.

''With the launch of fat-free milk, we are expanding our portfolio under the 'Pride of Cows' brand, which is targeted towards a niche audience,'' the company's chairman Devendra Shah said in a statement.

To meet the growing demand, he said the company will be increasing its milk production capacity to 2,00,000 litres by 2026. The company said it plans to expand its Bhagyalakshmi Dairy Farm, which supplies milk exclusively under the 'Pride of Cows' brand, to more than 15,000 cows by 2026. The company's other reputed brands include Gowardhan, Go, and Avvatar. It has manufacturing facilities in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Haryana.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

