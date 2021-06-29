Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal discharged from AIIMS Delhi
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal was discharged from the All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS), Delhi on Tuesday, sources from the hospital told ANI.
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 16:28 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal was discharged from the All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS), Delhi on Tuesday, sources from the hospital told ANI. The Minister was admitted to the hospital for post COVID complications and was in ICU for some time.
He was brought to the AIIMS on the morning of June 1. The union minister had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 21.
Advertisement
However, he had resumed work after recovery and held many meetings via video conferencing. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- the hospital
- Institute Of Medical Science
- Ramesh Pokhriyal
- India
- COVID
- AIIMS
- Delhi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jaishankar interacts with Indian diaspora in Kenya
India reports 70,421 new COVID-19 infections, 3,921 deaths
Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve Active launching in India 22nd June
RattanIndia Power pares Rs 1,219 cr debt in last 15 months
India's, Brazil's Q1 GDP data suggest strong post-pandemic rebound: Moody's