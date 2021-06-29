Amid fuel price hike, MP minister lists advantages of cycling

As the prices of petrol and diesel touch record highs, Madhya Pradesh Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar has highlighted the advantages of cycling and said the government was spending tax revenue earned from petroleum fuels for the benefit of the poor. The minister was on Monday responding to a query by reporters on the skyrocketing prices of petroleum fuels. ''I have been criticized for this earlier also. But, I am saying it again today, do we ever go to the vegetable market on a bicycle? Cycling will keep us physically fit and also free from pollution,'' he said. The minister was on a personal visit to Indore. ''What is important for us - petrol and diesel or are the country's health services?'' the BJP leader asked.

Tomar said the habit of cycling applies equally to him as well as common citizens. ''If you look at my diary for the last 30 days, you will come to know how much I travel in the car, how much I cycle, and how much I walk,'' the minister said.

Asked about the impact of diesel price hike on the transport industry, Tomar said, ''Is the money (tax revenue) generated from petrol-diesel going to the house of any particular person or leader? This money is being used for the poor people who are in need of treatment, education, and ration.''

