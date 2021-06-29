Left Menu

Additional fertiliser subsidy to help farmers: Sahney

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2021 16:56 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 16:56 IST
The government's decision to provide an additional amount of Rs 14,775 crores as fertilisers subsidy will help farmers and ensure that despite the increase in international prices of inputs, sale price to farmers is not increased, Chairman of BRICS Agri-Business Council Vikramjit Sahney said on Tuesday.

Together with the previously announced Rs 93,869 crore spending on providing free foodgrains to the poor till November and additional Rs 14,775 crore fertiliser subsidy, the stimulus package announced on Monday mostly made up of government guarantee to banks and microfinance institutions for loans they extend to COVID-hit sectors -- totaled Rs 6.29 lakh crore.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also stated that to improve farmers'' income and fight malnutrition, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has developed bio-fortified crop varieties having nutrients like protein, iron, zinc, and vitamin A.

Sahney said that this was a positive development in the field of developing bio-fortified crops.

Commenting on the stimulus package, Council of Leather Export (CLE) Chairman Sanjay Leekha said that the package will help in the growth of exports.

''The announcement on the proposal to infuse equity in ECGC over 5 years to boost export insurance cover by Rs 88,000 crore is a welcome step, as it will provide the much-needed risk coverage in the current pandemic situation,'' Leekha added.

