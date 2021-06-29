Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-06-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 17:35 IST
UltraTech's integrated unit in TN sources one-fourth of fuel requirement thru' wastes
Chennai, Jun 29 (PTI): UltraTech Cement Ltd, the flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group said its integrated unit in Tamil Nadu -- Reddipalayam Cement Works -- has taken up measures in which the fuel requirement was met through utilisation of waste materials sourced from local municipal corporations, the company said on Tuesday.

The company, in a statement said, it also successfully reduced the carbon-dioxide emission by 2,250 tonne per annum at the facility subsequently reducing pollution in Ariyalur and Perambalur districts.

Reddipalayam Cement Works sources the municipal waste from 11 local municipal corporations including Ariyalur, Erode, Kumbakonam, Thanjavur, Perambalur and Karur.

The unit also sources plastic waste from cities such as Chennai and Kozhikode.

UltraTech said it was working to reduce the consumption of primary materials in its manufacturing process through various innovations and recycling waste and by- products from other industries for use as alternative resources.

''This helps the company to lower its dependence on fossil fuels and natural raw materials in cement manufacturing as part of its long-term objective to decarbonise its operations,'' the statement said.

During the last financial year, UltraTech replaced 17.2 per cent of its raw material requirement for cement manufacturing and 3.7 per cent of its thermal energy needs with alternative resources, the statement added.PTI VIJ SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

