Togo culls birds, quarantines area following avian flu outbreak

Reuters | Lome | Updated: 29-06-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 17:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Togo has culled hundreds of birds, quarantined a poultry farm, closed a local bird market and banned the movement of poultry following an avian flu outbreak, the government said in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement did not specify type of flu but said hundreds of birds had been incinerated and eggs destroyed to stop its spread.

