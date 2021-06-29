Togo culls birds, quarantines area following avian flu outbreak

Togo has culled hundreds of birds, quarantined a poultry farm, closed a local bird market and banned the movement of poultry following an avian flu outbreak, the government said in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement did not specify type of flu but said hundreds of birds had been incinerated and eggs destroyed to stop its spread.

