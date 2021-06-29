Left Menu

Scheme for providing aid for Malabar coop dairy farmers' diabetic children to be launched on July 1

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 29-06-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 18:24 IST
The Malabar Regional Co-operative Milk Producers Union (MRCMPU) under Milma is launching a scheme from the coming month, providing financial assistance for the treatment of its dairy farmers' children diagnosed with type-1 diabetes.

State Health and Family Welfare Minister Veena George will inaugurate 'Ksheera Karunya Hastham' through videoconference on July 1,a Milma (Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation) release said here on Tuesday.

''The project will benefit the families of all dairy farmers who supply milk to the co-operative societies affiliated to MRCMPU.It will help them meet the expenses for the insulin and doctor's fees to treat the type-1 diabetic children below 18 years,'',it said.

'Ksheera Karunya Hastham', said to be the first of its kind in the country, comes amid increasing instances of type-1 diabetes among teenagers and a general unwillingness to disclose the matter publicly.

The scheme envisages a major relief to dairy farmers, who are being increasingly forced to channel their income towards treatment of their children for diabetes, Milma said.

Already MRCMPU runs a scheme that provides monetary aid to the daughters of its affiliated co-operatives members.

It facilitates a stipulated amount deposited in their names and the SBI releasing the amount once the benefactor becomes a major.PTI TGB BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

