Left Menu

SA Postal service to be available in more countries

In a statement released on Tuesday, the post office said the mail service has become available to and from more countries after the international lockdown restrictions were eased. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 29-06-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 18:40 IST
SA Postal service to be available in more countries
“International transport connections are not running optimally owing to reduced flights, and therefore the delivery time for international items is longer than normal,” the post office said. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Services from the South African Post Office (SAPO) will now be available in more countries.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the post office said the mail service has become available to and from more countries after the international lockdown restrictions were eased.

The post office has introduced an electronic customs declaration form on its website for quick and easy customs clearance of incoming and outgoing parcels. The form is under "tools" on the website www.postoffice.co.za.

"It is illegal to send or receive live animals or plants, medication, or illegal substances in the mail. Some countries do not allow the importing of any plant or animal products.

"International transport connections are not running optimally owing to reduced flights, and therefore the delivery time for international items is longer than normal," the post office said.

Post office services will be available in the following countries:

Argentina

Austria

Botswana

Brazil

Canada

China

Czech Republic

Denmark

England

Eswatini

France

Great Britain

Greece

Germany (surface mail only – ships, no air connection)

India

Ireland (Northern)

Israel

Italy

Japan

Lesotho

Mozambique

Namibia

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Russia

Scotland

Singapore

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Thailand

United Arab Emirates

Ukraine

United States of America

Wales

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
2
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spot in 2024 Games; Kevin Durant to lead Team USA at Tokyo Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021