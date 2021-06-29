SA Postal service to be available in more countries
In a statement released on Tuesday, the post office said the mail service has become available to and from more countries after the international lockdown restrictions were eased.
Services from the South African Post Office (SAPO) will now be available in more countries.
The post office has introduced an electronic customs declaration form on its website for quick and easy customs clearance of incoming and outgoing parcels. The form is under "tools" on the website www.postoffice.co.za.
"It is illegal to send or receive live animals or plants, medication, or illegal substances in the mail. Some countries do not allow the importing of any plant or animal products.
"International transport connections are not running optimally owing to reduced flights, and therefore the delivery time for international items is longer than normal," the post office said.
Post office services will be available in the following countries:
Argentina
Austria
Botswana
Brazil
Canada
China
Czech Republic
Denmark
England
Eswatini
France
Great Britain
Greece
Germany (surface mail only – ships, no air connection)
India
Ireland (Northern)
Israel
Italy
Japan
Lesotho
Mozambique
Namibia
Poland
Portugal
Romania
Russia
Scotland
Singapore
South Korea
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
Thailand
United Arab Emirates
Ukraine
United States of America
Wales
(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)
