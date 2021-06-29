Transport sector responsive to tightening of regulations

Following the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday placing the country on Adjusted Alert Level 4, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula says his department will ensure the sector is responsive to the tightening of measures to slow down the spread of COVID-19.

Addressing the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) media briefing on Tuesday, Mbalula said the restricted hours of movement in terms of the amended regulations are 9 pm until 4 am.

Advertisement

Public transport is not allowed during the curfew period, except for circumstances outlined in the regulations.

Restrictions on the 70 percent loading capacity for public transport remain for long-distance travel and 100% capacity for short-distance travel.

"Inter-provincial travel for leisure to and from Gauteng is prohibited in terms of the regulations. The transport sector must continue to comply with the health protocols and wearing of masks as provided in the Public Transport Services Directions.

"It remains mandatory for any driver, owner or operator of a public transport service not to allow any member of the public who is not wearing a face mask to board or be conveyed in a public transport owned or operated by him or her," the Minister said.

There will be no changes to the directions regulating the movement of ships.

"The ban on passenger vessels and cruise liners remains in place and only vessels bringing in cargo are allowed to call on our ports.

"All commercial seaports will remain open and small crafts are still allowed entry into seaports in line will all health and border law enforcement protocols," Mbalula said.

Restrictions on international air travel remain. "Exceptions on curfew for long-haul flight departures and landings remain. Long-haul flight departures and landings at the airports indicated are permitted during the hours of curfew."

Restrictions inside the cabin remain and aircraft must continue to comply with health protocols.

International air travel is restricted to the following airports:

- OR Tambo International Airport

- King Shaka International Airport

- Cape Town International Airport

- Lanseria International Airport

- Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport

With regard to rail, Mbalula said there are no changes to the directions regulating rail movement.

"All rail operators must continuously update their COVID-19 management plans to accommodate developments, risk of infections and challenges experienced in relation to COVID-19," Mbalula said.

There are no changes in respect of cross-border transport services.

The 20 land borders which are fully operational will remain as such and the 33 land borders which were closed will remain closed as per the amended Regulations.

"[The] cross border transport sector must continue to comply with the health protocols and wearing of masks as provided in the directions.

"Transportation of liquor is prohibited except where alcohol is required for industries producing hand sanitisers, disinfectants, soap, alcohol for industrial use and household cleaning products as well as for export.

"We must continue to ensure strict adherence to health protocols and restrictions if we are to arrest the spread of this pandemic," Mbalula said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)