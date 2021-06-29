Left Menu

Prahlad Singh Patel and Haryana CM hold meeting on tourism-related projects

The progress of ongoing PRASHAD projects at Nada Sahib Gurudwara and Mata Mansa Devi were also reviewed by ShPrahald Singh Patel and the state government was asked to speed up the completion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 18:58 IST
Prahlad Singh Patel and Haryana CM hold meeting on tourism-related projects
Later, talking to the media, Shri Manohar Lal Khattar expressed his happiness at the encouraging response from the Centre for the various tourism and culture-related projects in the state of Haryana. Image Credit: Twitter(@tourismgoi)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State(I/C) for Culture & Tourism Shri Prahlad Singh Patel and Chief Minister of Haryana Shri Manohar Lal Khattar held a meeting in New Delhi today for the development of new tourism-related projects in Haryana and to speed up the ongoing projects in the state. Secretary, GoI, Tourism Shri Arvind Singh, joint secretaries of Union Ministries of Tourism and Culture and other senior officers of Central and State government were also present during the meeting.

During the meeting, the state government gave details of the proposed Krishna Circuit Project-II. Development of tourist infrastructure at important tourist/pilgrim places related to SrimadBhagwad Geeta & Mahabharata at Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Karnal, Panipat and Mewat under the Krishna circuit phase-II of Swadesh Darshan Scheme is planned under this project. Apart from this, the two sides discussed Heritage Circuit Rewari, the virtual museum at Jyotisar near Kurukshetra and the development of Pinjore Gardens, Morni Hills, science city among others.

The progress of ongoing PRASHAD projects at Nada Sahib Gurudwara and Mata Mansa Devi were also reviewed by ShPrahald Singh Patel and the state government was asked to speed up the completion.

Union Minister for Tourism & Culture (I/C) Prahlad Singh Patel said that after completion of the Krishna circuit project, the Haryana state government is now working on Krishna circuit project II and the central government will extend support under its existing schemes of Tourism and Culture ministries including Swadesh Darshan. Shri Patel appreciated the proposal of the state government for setting up an impressive virtual museum based on Gita & Mahabharat at Jyotisar, a presentation of the same was made at the meeting today.

Sh Prahlad Singh Patel laid special emphasis on the Rakhigarhi project which is being developed as one of the five iconic archaeological sites in the country and said that once developed, it has a huge potential to attract tourists.

Later, talking to the media, Shri Manohar Lal Khattar expressed his happiness at the encouraging response from the Centre for the various tourism and culture-related projects in the state of Haryana. Shri Khattar added that we have proposed a plan for Jyotisar which is a major pilgrimage site near Kurukshetra, Haryana, where Lord Krishna revealed the Gita. Our Plan is to develop an experiential Museum there with the aim of fostering a better understanding of the essence of the Geeta and the Mahabharat, ShKhattar explained.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
2
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spot in 2024 Games; Kevin Durant to lead Team USA at Tokyo Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021