Johnson & Johnson won't be conducting COVID-19 vaccine trials in India, after DCGI's announcement

Johnson & Johnson will not be conducting local trials in India for its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, a spokesperson of the US-based pharma company said on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 19:03 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
By Shalini Bhardwaj Johnson & Johnson will not be conducting local trials in India for its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, a spokesperson of the US-based pharma company said on Tuesday.

"As per the recent announcement by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), there is no longer a requirement to conduct bridging clinical studies of COVID-19 vaccines in India," Johnson & Johnson, India spokesperson told ANI. The DCGI recently announced that COVID-19 vaccines, which were approved for restricted use by drug regulators in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe and Japan, or which were in the list of WHO'S emergency use listing would not have to go for bridging trials in India.

The company also said that it is in discussions with the government of India. "We are in ongoing discussions with the Government of India and are exploring how best to accelerate our ability to deliver the Johnson & Johnson single dose COVID-19 vaccine to the people of India," DCGI said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

