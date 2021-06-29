Provisional Coal Statistics 2020-21 released on Statistics Day

On the occasion of Statistics Day, celebrated on the birth anniversary of Prof. Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis is for his notable contributions in statistical development, the Coal Controller's Organization, a subordinate office under the Ministry of Coal, has released one of its two flagship publications, the 'Provisional Coal Statistics 2020-21' today. The statistical publication has been released by the Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs, Shri Pralhad Joshi through a Video Conference (VC) organized by the Ministry of Coal.

The 'Provisional Coal Statistics 2020-21' contains provisional information regarding the performance of the Coal and Lignite sector in the last fiscal year 2020-21. It provides a valuable and comprehensive ready reference of data to all the concerned stakeholders, policy planners, researchers, National Institutes and International Institutes and individuals, etc. Anyone can easily access and download the publication from the official website of the CCO and MoC. It is to be noted that it contains pre-audited data and hence the final data for 2020-21 would be published in the Coal Directory of India 2020-21.

Secretary Coal Shri Anil Kumar Jain, Additional Secretary Shri Vinod Kumar Tiwari, Additional Secretary Shri M. Nagaraju, DDG Ms Santosh and other senior officials were present on the occasion.

The report may be accessed at the following link-

https://coal.gov.in/sites/default/files/2021-06/Provisional-Coal-Statistics-2020-21.pdf

