Left Menu

Gold worth Rs 2.61 crore seized by Railway Police in Chandauli, two arrested

Two persons were arrested here and gold worth Rs 2.61 crore seized from them while they were travelling from Hijilli in West Bengal to Delhi.

ANI | Chandauli (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 29-06-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 19:47 IST
Gold worth Rs 2.61 crore seized by Railway Police in Chandauli, two arrested
Visuals of gold seized by GRP officials(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were arrested here and gold worth Rs 2.61 crore seized from them while they were travelling from Hijilli in West Bengal to Delhi. Government Railway Police (GRP) officials said that the seizures were made at Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction here on Monday.

They said the police searched the bags of the two passengers following suspicion on them and were surprised to see the haul of gold. The police said that the arrested persons had no documents in support of the gold they were carrying. The officials said that seizures included four pieces of gold weighing 3111.100 grams valued at Rs. 1,52,44,390 and gold jewellery weighing 2953.600 gram valued at Rs 1,08,54,480.

"The total weight of the gold bar and gold jewellery was found to be 6064.700 grams and is valued at over Rs 2.60 crore," a GRP official said. He said customs officials been informed about the incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
2
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spot in 2024 Games; Kevin Durant to lead Team USA at Tokyo Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021