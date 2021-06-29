Left Menu

Parag Milk says revenue from Pride of Cows brand to reach Rs 400 cr a year by FY28

With the launch of fat-free milk, we are expanding our portfolio under the Pride of Cows brand which is targeted towards a niche audience.To cater to the growing consumer demand for safe, nutritious, natural and premium dairy products, we will increase our milk production capacity to two lakh litres by 2026, Shah added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 20:04 IST
Parag Milk says revenue from Pride of Cows brand to reach Rs 400 cr a year by FY28
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Parag Milk Foods, dairy FMCG company with brands like Gowardhan, on Tuesday said its premium milk brand 'Pride of Cows' is expected to reach Rs 400 crore annual revenue by 2027-28, following growing popularity for cows milk and value-added products including the newly launched fat-free milk.

''At present, Pride of Cow's revenue share is 2.5 per cent, which is around Rs 60 crore. Besides cow milk, we have value-added products like ghee and dahi under our 'Pride of Cows' brand and now, we have launched the fat-free milk variant for the health conscious.

''With the steady growth in popularity of the brand, we expect it to touch Rs 400 crore revenue by 2027-28,'' Parag Milk Foods Chairman Devendra Shah told PTI.

The company plans to expand its Bhagyalakshmi Dairy Farm, which supplies milk exclusively under 'Pride of Cows' brand, to over 15,000 cows by 2026 and is, therefore, expanding the portfolio under this brand to create a market for increased milk being produced.

Fat-free milk will be available in Mumbai, Pune and Surat for Rs 120 per litre; while in Delhi, at Rs 140 per litre, it said.

Pride of Cows dairy products are currently available in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Pune and Surat.

The fat-free milk will also be available on the company's existing subscription-based model.

Spread across 35 acres near Pune in Maharashtra, the Bhagyalakshmi Farm currently houses over 3,500 Holstein and Freisian cows.

Shah said the company has a capital expenditure (capex) of Rs 75-80 crore for the expansion of the Bhagyalakshmi Dairy Farm in a nearby location which is spread across 450 acres.

''Parag Milk Foods has been a leader in the premium milk segment for a decade now. With the launch of fat-free milk, we are expanding our portfolio under the Pride of Cows brand which is targeted towards a niche audience.

''To cater to the growing consumer demand for safe, nutritious, natural and premium dairy products, we will increase our milk production capacity to two lakh litres by 2026,'' Shah added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
2
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spot in 2024 Games; Kevin Durant to lead Team USA at Tokyo Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021