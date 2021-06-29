Left Menu

Yediyurappa calls upon farmers to make use of Kisan Rail

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-06-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 20:05 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday called upon farmers to make use of the Kisan Rail, which was started by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government to help farmers turn agriculture into a profitable business.

He was speaking after flagging off a Kisan rail train carrying 250 tonnes of mangoes from Chinatamani to New Delhi at the Yelahanka Railway Station in the City.

''The Kisan Rail plays a crucial role in providing good prices for the farm products and thus enhances farmers' income.I take this opportunity to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching this scheme, which has enhanced market potential for farm products,'' Yediyurappa said.

Stating that the mango growers of Kolar and Chikkaballapura districts have benefited from this scheme, Yediyurappa expressed the hope that other vegetable and fruit growers will also explore the marketing opportunities and utilise this scheme to get more profit for their products.

Terming the Kisan rail a historic step, he said, ''The opposition leaders have been commenting on the government but this is for the first time in the history of independent India, an arrangement like Kisan Rail has been made for the benefit of farmers.'' Yediyurappa said on June 21, 1,250 tonnes of mangoes from Kolar and Chikkaballapura were transported to Delhi by five Kisan Rail services.This helped farmers get a profit of more than Rs 10 per kg.

