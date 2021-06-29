Soccer-England v Germany teams
Reuters | London | Updated: 29-06-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 20:24 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Following are the teams for the European Championship last-16 match between England and Germany on Tuesday.
England: Jordan Pickford; Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier; Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips, Bukayo Saka; Harry Kane (captain), Raheem Sterling
Advertisement
Germany: Manuel Neuer (captain); Mats Hummels, Antonio Rudiger, Matthias Ginter, Robin Gosens; Joshua Kimmich, Toni Kroos, Leon Goretzka; Kai Havertz, Thomas Mueller, Timo Werner
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement