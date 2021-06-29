Man pours diesel on Tahsildar during farmers protest in Telangana's Medak district

A man allegedly poured diesel on aTahsildar during a protest by a group of farmers and others in Telangana's Medak district on Tuesday after dousing himself with the fuel, police said.

The incident happened at the Tahsildar's office premises in Shivampet mandal, they said.

Advertisement

Police said a group of farmers from Talapally tanda (hamlet) assembled in front of the Tahsildar's office on Tuesday and held a protest demonstration following the death of a fellow farmer due to electrocution on Monday, police said.

They alleged that the Tahsildar had not issued the ''pattadar'' (land ownership) passbook to the deceased farmer for his agricultural land and claimed that due to which he may not get life insurance under state government's scheme for farmers.

In a video clip, a group of people are seen assembled in front of theoffice and protesting even as one among them is purportedly seen pouring diesel from a bottle on himself and later on the Tahsildar, though others immediately pull him back.

The Tahsildar told TV channels that one man after dousing himself with diesel poured the fuel on him as well.

Regarding the protest, the Tahsildar said there was demand for issuing pattadar passbook for the agricultural land for the past three years.

However, the land in question (of the deceased farmer) was under dispute regarding boundaries with forest land, he said.

After verifying the records a report was sent to the Collector andthe matter was being examined.The Collector had also held discussions with the Forest department and a passbook will be issued accordingly, he said.

Following a complaint by the Tahsildar, a case under relevant sections of the IPC including attempt to murder was registered, though noone was taken into custody, a police official said.

On reports saying that the man, who poured diesel on the Tahsildar,was a farmer, the official said the matter is being verified.

In November 2019, a man allegedly killed a woman Tahsildar by setting her ablaze in her office at Abdullapurmet near here oversome land dispute.

The driver of the Tahsildar also died after he suffered burns in an attempt to save her. The assailant, who also suffered severe burns, succumbed later.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)