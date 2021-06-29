Left Menu

Odisha makes gold hallmarking mandatory in 8 districts

The Odisha Government on Tuesday made hallmarking of gold jewellery and artefacts mandatory in eight districts of the state. The step has been taken following the guidelines of the Central government.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 29-06-2021 21:35 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Odisha Government on Tuesday made hallmarking of gold jewellery and artefacts mandatory in eight districts of the state. The step has been taken following the guidelines of the Central government. Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Ganjam, Jajpur, Khurda, Mayurbhanj, and Sambalpur are among the eight districts of Odisha where hallmarking of gold jewellery has been made mandatory.

Informing about the decision, the state Consumer Welfare minister, Ranendra Pratap Swain said, "As per the Central government guidelines regarding the mandatory hallmarking, the state has implemented the same in 8 districts of Odisha namely Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Ganjam, Jajpur, Khurda, Mayurbhanj, and Sambalpur." "The jewellers will be allowed to sell only 14, 18, and 22 carats of gold jewellery. Gold of additional 20, 23, and 24 carats will also be allowed for hallmarking. Consumers should check Hallmarking before purchasing Jewellery," he added. (ANI)

