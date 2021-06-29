Left Menu

Dr Jitendra Singh hails ISRO for aiding India’s COVID battle

Besides this, the Minister informed that the ISRO has also provided large capacity Fuel Tanks available with them to be used as stores of Liquid Oxygen in different States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 22:06 IST
Dr Jitendra Singh hails ISRO for aiding India’s COVID battle
Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh has hailed ISRO (Indian Space Research Organization) for aiding India's COVID battle.

The Minister said, under the inspiring leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the last seven years, ISRO has always been at the forefront in bringing laurels to the nation by way of series of internationally acclaimed accomplishments, which have also been acknowledged by the world's premier Space institutions like NASA. Continuing with the same zeal and commitment, during the last one and a half years, even though many of the Space projects were constrained to slow down due to COVID, but the scientific fraternity at ISRO lost no time in diverting their resources and energies to assist India's fight against Corona.

Striking a note of appreciation, Dr Jitendra Singh said, it is not a widely known fact that ISRO had been providing Liquid Oxygen continuously on a large scale to several State governments from their own manufacturing facilities or from the existing stock. Not only this, he said, ISRO also engaged in repurposing existing resources, scaling up of capacity of their facilities and also transferred technology to supplement the country's fight against the second wave of COVID-19, when the wave was at its peak.

Pertinent to mention that Liquid Oxygen, known as Lox in the parleys of Space Science, is a critical resource in the working of Space agencies and it is used as an Oxidizer in Cryogenic Engines. Diversion of Lox in the service of COVID aid has been an impressive gesture on the part of the ISRO fraternity.

What is remarkable, said Dr Jitendra Singh, is that even though the daily production capacity of liquid Oxygen is 2.5 Tons, during the Covid crisis, the scientists at ISRO worked day and night to ensure that the production of Liquid Oxygen is scaled up to 11 Tons or so per day and be made available wherever required.

Besides this, the Minister informed that the ISRO has also provided large capacity Fuel Tanks available with them to be used as stores of Liquid Oxygen in different States. These tanks offer the vital service of carrying out mass storage of Liquid Oxygen, which can be distributed to the health agencies. Further, the ISRO has also been contributing by transferring technology of Oxygen Concentrator and Ventilator developed in-house to Indian Industry for mass manufacture.

Like in other spheres of life, Dr Jitendra Singh noted that many scientists and staff members of ISRO got infected with Corona at different points in time but they continued their work and activities against all odds.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
2
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spot in 2024 Games; Kevin Durant to lead Team USA at Tokyo Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021