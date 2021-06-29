Left Menu

Suspect linked killings in taxi industry arrested

In recent times, the Gauteng taxi industry has been marred by incidents of violent killings of taxi owners and operators. 

Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • South Africa

A 37-year-old suspect who has been allegedly linked to a series of killings in the taxi industry was arrested in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni.

Members of the Gauteng Traffic Police's Public Transport Intervention Unit, together with the South African Police Service (SAPS), arrested the suspect on Monday.

The suspect is allegedly linked to an incident, which happened last year in Tshwane district, outside Pretoria Pathology services where a Traffic officer belonging to Gauteng Traffic Police and a member of SAPS were injured. One person also lost his life during the incident.

"The Gauteng Traffic Police commend the work of the members belonging to the Public Transport Intervention Unit and SAPS in the province for acting swiftly to arrest the suspect linked to a series of killings in the taxi industry.

"The Gauteng Traffic Police will continue to enforce the rule of law and order in the taxi industry without fear. We are confident that the investigation team will unearth more information to ensure that the suspect receives a harsher sentence. Lastly, we to appeal to taxi operators not to take the law into their own hands by killing each other in an effort to resolve their conflicts," Gauteng Traffic Police Spokesperson Sello Maremane said on Tuesday.

During his arrest, the suspect was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and live ammunition. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

