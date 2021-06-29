Left Menu

SoftBank-backed Dingdong valued at $6.6 bln as shares rise 19% in NYSE debut

Shares of Dingdong, backed by SoftBank Vision Fund II, opened 19% above their offer price in their debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, giving the Chinese grocery app a valuation of $6.6 billion. The stock opened at $28 per share, up from the initial public offering price of $23.50.

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2021 23:40 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 23:39 IST
SoftBank-backed Dingdong valued at $6.6 bln as shares rise 19% in NYSE debut
Shares of Dingdong, backed by SoftBank Vision Fund II, opened 19% above their offer price in their debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, giving the Chinese grocery app a valuation of $6.6 billion.

The stock opened at $28 per share, up from the initial public offering price of $23.50. At that valuation, Dingdong would be worth 29% more than the $5.1 billion it was valued at after the Japanese conglomerate invested in it last month. Earlier, the company raised $95.7 million, selling more than 4 million American depositary shares. The pricing was at the lower end of a range announced earlier.

The IPO size was slashed to almost a fourth of Dingdong's initial target, indicating a lukewarm response from investors despite a sustained mania for new listings in the United States. Established in 2017 and backed also by Tiger Global Management and Sequoia Capital, Dingdong operates mainly in China's first-tier cities including Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen and Hangzhou.

Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities and Credit Suisse were the lead underwriters.

