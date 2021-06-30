Left Menu

Odisha CM inaugurates Covid hospital in Deogarh district

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 30-06-2021 01:13 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 01:10 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday said that tackling the Covid-19 is a joint responsibility of all, including corporate bodies, the central public sector units and private institutions.

Patnaik was speaking after inaugurating virtually a 100-bed Covid hospital, the second such facility built by the Vedanta group, in Deogarh district.

The hospital was set up at Eklavya Model Residential School in Deogarh.

''With the support of Vedanta Group, we had started a 200-bed hospital at Kalahandi, and today we dedicated a 100- bed hospital at Deogarh. I thank (Vedanta Group Chairman) Mr Anil Agarwal and the Vedanta Management for coming forward as a corporate partner in our fight against Covid,'' Patnaik said.

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who was present on the occasion, also thanked the company.

''This will go a long way towards fighting Covid in Odisha. I consider your gesture as true corporate social responsibility and thank you for the same,'' he said.

Agarwal said, The Deogarh Covid Hospital is our humble contribution to the people Odisha, with whom we have had a long and enriching association.

