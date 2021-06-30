Left Menu

IMF grants Sudan a $2.5 bln, 39-month bridge loan to aid debt relief process

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-06-2021 02:48 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 02:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday its executive board has approved a $2.5 billion, 39-month Extended Credit Facility for Sudan after the country cleared $1.4 billion in IMF arrears to begin debt relief negotiations under the Heavily Indebted Poor Countries initiative.

An IMF official told a news conference that the debt relief process, expected to take about three years, would ultimately reduce Sudan's external debt burden to about $6 billion from the current level of about $56.6 billion, or about 163% of GDP.

