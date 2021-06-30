Left Menu

FACTBOX-Sudan's external debt burden

The country is still working with creditors to reconcile its debt up to the end of last year, and officials say the final total could be as high $60 billion. According to the IMF, $5.6 billion was owed to multilateral organizations including itself, the World Bank, and the African Development Bank (ADB).

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2021 03:42 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 03:42 IST
FACTBOX-Sudan's external debt burden

The International Monetary Fund announced on Tuesday that Sudan could begin negotiating relief on debt of more than $50 billion through the Highly Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) process. Debt relief is a crucial step for Sudan, which sits in a volatile region between the Horn of Africa and North Africa, in its attempts to recover from a deep economic crisis and re-enter the global economy after decades of isolation.

HOW MUCH DEBT IS THERE? Sudan's debt totalled at least $50 billion as of the end of 2019, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The country is still working with creditors to reconcile its debt up to the end of last year, and officials say the final total could be as high $60 billion.

According to the IMF, $5.6 billion was owed to multilateral organizations including itself, the World Bank, and the African Development Bank (ADB). An estimated $19 billion is owed to Paris Club creditors, of whom France, Austria and the United States are the largest. A similar amount is owed to non-Paris Club countries, including Kuwait, Sudan's largest creditor at $9.8 billion, Saudi Arabia and China. Finally, Sudan holds what an IMF official says is an unusually high amount of debt to commercial lenders, estimated at at least $6 billion.

As Sudan was cut off from the international system for decades, about 85% of its debt is arrears - unpaid interest and penalties. HOW WILL THE DEBT BE REDUCED?

After Sudan's removal from the U.S. state sponsors of terrorism list in late 2020, Sudan became eligible for the HIPC programme, which provides debt relief for low-income nations. Under the programme, Sudan's creditors come to an agreement to restructure and forgive debt. Sudan's debt is the biggest to be tackled through HIPC to date and progress so far has been swift, an IMF official said.

While HIPC may take until 2024, a Sudanese official said creditors could quickly lift a large part of the burden by forgiving most of Sudan's arrears after the "decision point" announced on Tuesday. However, after that decision point Sudan will have to start making debt service payments.

The country's arrears to the World Bank, African Development Bank, and IMF have already been cleared through bridge loans which the country will not have to repay. To get here, Sudan undertook IMF-monitored economic reforms, removing fuel subsidies and sharply devaluing its currency.

It must undertake further economic and governance reforms to reach an HIPC "completion point" after an estimated three years, at which stage the IMF said Sudan's debt was expected to have fallen to around $6 billion. WHY DOES THIS MATTER?

Through debt relief, Sudan opens up its lines of credit with multilateral organizations and other countries, allowing it to receive new grants and loans at low or zero interest. That financing is badly needed since Sudan has been stuck in a prolonged economic crisis that triggered an uprising against former President Omar al-Bashir, toppled in April 2019.

Sudan is in a fragile political transition, with the military and civilians sharing power until the end of 2023. It has already received a commitment of a grant of $2 billion to be spent over the coming two years as a result of clearing its World Bank arrears, as well as a $207 million grant from the ADB.

The IMF announced it would start a $2.5 billion, 39-month extended credit facility for new financing, to be disbursed as the country executes further reforms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
2
Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

 India
3
Google Cloud joins O-RAN Alliance to drive innovation across telecom industry

Google Cloud joins O-RAN Alliance to drive innovation across telecom industr...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut; Pandemic tied to a spike in diabetes in children; type of immune response lasts months after Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021