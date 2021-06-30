Left Menu

Rebecca Keoghan to be first woman Chair of Fire and Emergency NZ Board

30-06-2021
“I want to also acknowledge and thank members of the Board who will be leaving at the end of this term,” Jan Tinetti said. Image Credit: Wikimedia
Rebecca Keoghan will be the first woman Chair of the Fire and Emergency New Zealand Board, Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti announced today.

"Ms Keoghan is currently the Board's Deputy Chair - I am confident her mix of skills and experience is going to be an asset to the Board.

"She has a sound understanding of rural volunteering and emergency services, brings specialist skills in health and safety, governance, risk management and culture change, and will provide some continuity for the Board," Jan Tinetti said.

"I am also pleased to announce that Wendie Harvey and Malcolm Inglis have been reappointed to the Board.

Ms Harvey has made significant contributions in her first three years on the Board, where her background in law, advocacy and employment relations provides important insight as to the Chair of two sub-committees.

Mr Inglis has taken the lead on a number of complex financial matters for Fire and Emergency, including Chairing the Risk and Assurance subcommittee and providing advice and guidance on the fiscal implications of COVID-19.

"I want to also acknowledge and thank members of the Board who will be leaving at the end of this term," Jan Tinetti said.

"Hon Paul Swain has been Board Chair for five years and has overseen significant change to the Board and to FENZ.

"He led the independent Fire Service Review in 2012 which resulted in the reform of the fire service. He has overseen substantial, and immensely positive, change in the organisation as a result, and leaves it in a good space to continue to grow and thrive.

"Te Arohanui Cook will also be leaving the Board at the end of this term. She has an extensive history with the Fire Service in New Zealand and has worked with local councils in a regulatory capacity with regard to the health, safety and wellbeing of the community," Jan Tinetti said.

A separate appointments process is currently underway to fill the remaining two Board positions by late August this year.

