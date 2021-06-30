Left Menu

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 30-06-2021
BP raises gas production from Oman's Block 61 - ONA
BP Plc raised natural gas production from Oman's Block 61 from 1 billion cubic feet per day to 1.5 bln cubic feet per day, the state-run Oman News Agency reported on Wednesday.

The company also plans to increase gas condensate output from Block 61's two main reservoirs, Khazzan and Ghazeer, it said.

