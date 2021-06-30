Left Menu

Chhattisgarh to lay power lines along river banks for irrigation in forests

The Chhattisgarh government has decided to lay electricity lines along the river banks in forest areas of the state for the expansion of irrigation facilities for farmers, an official said here on Wednesday.During a review meeting of the states energy department on Tuesday, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel instructed officials to draft an action plan in this regard, saying the use of river water for irrigation would help in reducing the exploitation of groundwater, the public relations department official said.

During a review meeting of the state's energy department on Tuesday, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel instructed officials to draft an action plan in this regard, saying the use of river water for irrigation would help in reducing the exploitation of groundwater, the public relations department official said. The CM directed the officials to utilise funds from the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) for laying the electricity lines on the banks of rivers in the aspirational districts, particularly Bastar, Surguja and Korba. The work of laying power transmission lines on the banks of the Indravati (Bastar), Shabari (Sukma), Hasdeo (Korba) rivers and water bodies in Dantewada should be done on priority and a proper action plan be prepared after consultation with collectors of the districts concerned, the CM said in the meeting. Besides, to ensure irrigation facilities in the areas which lack electricity supply, solar pumps should be provided to farmers under the 'Saur Sujala Yojana', he said.

