Hatsun Agro expands dairy products portfolio; to sell paneer under Arokya brand

Dairy firm Hatsun Agro Product Ltd on Wednesday said it has expanded its products portfolio by introducing paneer under 'Arokya' brand in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, Maharashtra, and Pondicherry.

The Tamil Nadu-based company already sells milk and curd under this brand. In a regulatory filing, Hatsun Agro informed that it has introduced 'Arokya' Paneer, a new addition to its wide dairy product portfolio.

''Arokya brand is synonymous with high-quality milk and curd and is the preferred brand among lakhs of consumers. Arokya Paneer is an important brand extension in our dairy product segment,'' the company's Chairman RG Chandramogan said.

The product is available in a 200-gram pack and is priced at Rs 100, the filing said.

Hatsun Agro is a leading private sector dairy player in India. It procures milk from around 4,00,000 farmers.

Its portfolio includes: Arun Icecreams, Arokya Milk, Ibaco - a premium chain of ice cream outlets, and Santosa - a fast-growing cattle feed brand.

The company said its products are exported to 38 countries around the world.

Hatsun Agro posted a net profit of Rs 246.35 crore over a total income of Rs 5,575.50 crore during the last fiscal year.

