GCMMF hikes Amul milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR, Ahmedabad, Saurashtra

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2021 15:39 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 15:29 IST
Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets milk and milk products under the Amul brand, has hiked milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR as well as in Ahmedabad and Saurashtra in Gujarat from July 1 due to a rise in input cost.

The increase of Rs 2 per litre translates into 4 per cent hike in MRP (Maximum Retail Price) which is much lower than average food inflation, GCMMF said in a statement on Wednesday.

GCMMF has decided to revise the milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in markets of Ahmedabad and Saurashtra of Gujarat and Delhi-NCR with effective from July 1, the statement said.

''In the last 1.5 years, Amul has not made any price revision in its fresh milk category. Since then, due to rise in costs of energy, packaging, logistics, overall cost of operation has increased.

''Considering the rise in input costs, our member unions have also increased farmers' price in the range of Rs 45 to Rs 50 per kg fat which is more than 6 per cent over previous year,'' GCMMF said.

Noting that the cooperative as a policy passes on almost 80 paise of every rupee paid by consumers for milk and milk products to the milk producers, GCMMF said the price revision would help in sustaining remunerative milk prices to its milk producers and to encourage them for higher milk production.

