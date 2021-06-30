PM Modi lauds GST on completion of 4 years
In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "GST has been a milestone in the economic landscape of India. It has decreased the number of taxes, compliance burden & overall tax burden on a common man while significantly increasing transparency, compliance and overall collection. #4YearsofGST"
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 16:43 IST
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has lauded GST on its completion of 4 years and said it has been a milestone in the economic landscape of India.
(With Inputs from PIB)
