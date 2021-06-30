Left Menu

ICAR-SBI permits use seven of its technologies by industries

Coimbatore | 30-06-2021
  • India

ICAR-Sugarcane Breeding Institute (ICAR-SBI) here has licensed the industries with seven of its technologies for commercialization.

The technologies are soil moisture indicator, cane jam production from sugarcane juice, technology for production of cane dietary fiber food products, liquid jaggery, sugarcane de-trashing tool, sugarcane rind-removing equipment, and motorized double-headed sugarcane single bud-cutting machine recently.

The last two are being developed by ICAR-SBI in collaboration with ICARCentral Institute of Agricultural Engineering Centre here.

Representatives of Celebrating Farmers Edge International Pvt Ltd, Nashik, Maharashtra, and Sri Balaji Industries, Coimbatore, signed the license agreements with ICAR-SBI Director, Dr. Bakshiram at the Institute premises.

Soil moisture indicator technology, which was awarded the first prize in the National Water Awards-2021, has so far been licensed to 19 firms across the country while liquid jaggery production technology has been licensed to seven firms in the States of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, Bakshiram said in a release on Wednesday.

The sugarcane de-trashing tool is being licensed for the second time while the rest of the technologies are being licensed for the first time, he added.

Firms that agree with ICAR-SBI would have a non-exclusive license to use the technology for a period of five or 10 years depending upon the technology, he said.

The agreements define the rights of the licensee to use the technology and the responsibilities of the licensee in bringing the technology to the market, Bakshiram added.

