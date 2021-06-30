OPEC+ set to discuss extension of oil supply deal beyond April - sources

OPEC+ is expected to discuss a potential extension of its current oil supply deal beyond April 2022 when it meets on Thursday, two sources from the producer group told Reuters.

It was not clear what Russia's position on the potential extension was.

