BULLION CLOSING

SILVER RDY(BAR) : 68,500.00 (68,700.00) PER KG.

SILVER RDY(PORTION) : 68,600.00 (68,800.00) PER KG.

GOLD(24-CARAT)RDY : 47,450.00 (47,650.00) PER 10 GMS.

GOLD(22-CARAT)RDY : 45,000.00 (45,200.00) PER 10 GMS.

HALLMARKED GOLD(22-CT) : 45,700.00 (45,900.00) PER 10 GMS.

