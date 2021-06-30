BULLION CLOSING
30-06-2021
- Country:
- India
SILVER RDY(BAR) : 68,500.00 (68,700.00) PER KG.
SILVER RDY(PORTION) : 68,600.00 (68,800.00) PER KG.
GOLD(24-CARAT)RDY : 47,450.00 (47,650.00) PER 10 GMS.
GOLD(22-CARAT)RDY : 45,000.00 (45,200.00) PER 10 GMS.
HALLMARKED GOLD(22-CT) : 45,700.00 (45,900.00) PER 10 GMS.
