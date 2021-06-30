Ekurhuleni's Human Settlements warns against RDP sale scam

The City of Ekurhuleni's Human Settlements Department has warned the public against buying Reconstruction and Development Programme (RDP) houses from people who are claiming to be representatives of the department.

"It has come to the attention of the department that there are scammers working as a syndicate which is misrepresenting the Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Human Settlements Councillor Lesiba Mpya," the city said on Wednesday.

The department has learnt that there are fake advertisements that are doing rounds under the pretence of being issued by the office of MMC; the MMC who in turn arranges to sell RDP houses.

MMC Mpya has distanced himself from this illegal act and has urged the public to report such incidents to the police.

"We urge the public to continue reporting all housing fraud to the City's Anti-Fraud and Corruption hotline on 0800 102 201," he said.

The city said the public should note that people cannot sell their RDP house in the first eight years of occupancy, after which it must be offered to the State first.

"In the event that one is offered an RDP house without the seller having the necessary documentation (title deed and permission), the suspects should be reported to your local Human Settlements Department and the police. The seller must have written consent from the Human Settlements Department.

"Once a house is sold, a letter of authority from the deeds office must be attached to the sale agreement. There is no charge for title deeds," the city said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)