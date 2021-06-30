Left Menu

6 forest officials suspended for dereliction of duty

PTI | Udhagamandalam | Updated: 30-06-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 17:23 IST
  • India

Six officials of the Forest Department officials have been placed under suspension for failing to prevent wood-cutting in Nilgiris district, State Minister K Ramachandran said on Wednesday.

This step would be a deterrent to those who fail in their duty to prevent such deeds and also reportedly colluding in such activities, the Forest Minister told reporters here.

Two officials from Lower Kothagiri and four officials from Gudalur were suspended, he said adding that stringent action would be taken against those indulging in wood-cutting and smuggling, particularly in Gudalur.

Similarly, action would be taken against those, who encroach upon forest land in Kodanadu area, he said.

