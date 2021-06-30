Left Menu

Cabinet approves last date extension for registration under AB Rojgar Yojana

The estimated expenditure of the scheme including the expenditure for the proposed extended period of registration upto 31.03.2020 will be Rs.22,098 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 17:32 IST
Cabinet approves last date extension for registration under AB Rojgar Yojana
This scheme is being implemented through Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) to reduce the financial burden of the employers of various sectors/industries and to encourage them to hire more workers. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has given its approval for extending the terminal date for registration of beneficiaries for availing the benefit under Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana (ABRY) for another nine months i.e. from 30th June 2021 to 31st March 2022. Consequent to this extension, it is expected that 71.8 lakh employment will be generated in the formal sector as against the earlier projection of 58.5 lakh. As of 18.06.2021, benefit amounting to Rs.902 crore has been given to 21.42 Lakh beneficiaries through 79,577 establishments under ABRY.

The estimated expenditure of the scheme including the expenditure for the proposed extended period of registration upto 31.03.2020 will be Rs.22,098 crore.

This scheme is being implemented through Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) to reduce the financial burden of the employers of various sectors/industries and to encourage them to hire more workers.

Under ABRY, establishments registered with EPFO and their new employees drawing monthly wages of less than Rs. 15,000/- are being benefited if the establishment recruits new employees or those who lost their job between 01.03.2020 to 30.09.2020.

Under ABRY, the Government of India is crediting for a period of two years both the employees' and employers share' (24% of wages) or only the employees' share (12% of wages), depending on the strength of EPFO registered establishments. Detailed scheme guidelines can be seen on the website of the Ministry of Labour & Employment and EPFO.

ABRY was announced as one of the measures under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat 3.0 package to boost the economy and increase employment generation informal sector during a post-Covid recovery phase. This scheme will minimize the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the country's economy and will ameliorate the hardship faced by low paid workers, provide incentives to employers for restarting and expanding business activities.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
2
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
3
Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

 India
4
Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut; Pandemic tied to a spike in diabetes in children; type of immune response lasts months after Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021