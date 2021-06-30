Unidentified vehicle hits motorcycle, 3 dead
Three members of a family, including a two-year-old boy, were killed after an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle here, police said on Wednesday.The incident took place on Tuesday near Meerpur village in Khurja Nagar Kotwali area when Sunil 26, his wife Sneha 22 and their son Ansh were travelling from Delhi to Etah on the motorcycle, according to police.
Three members of a family, including a two-year-old boy, were killed after an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle here, police said on Wednesday.
The incident took place on Tuesday near Meerpur village in Khurja Nagar Kotwali area when Sunil (26), his wife Sneha (22) and their son Ansh were travelling from Delhi to Etah on the motorcycle, according to police. Sunil and Ansh died on the spot while Sneha sustained serious injuries. She was admitted to a private facility in Khurja and then referred to a hospital in Aligarh. She died on the way to Aligarh.
