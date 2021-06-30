Left Menu

Bharat Biotech to soon start Covaxin manufacturing facility in Bengaluru

Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech on Wednesday said that the company hopes to start manufacturing its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin in Bengaluru soon.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 17:50 IST
Bharat Biotech to soon start Covaxin manufacturing facility in Bengaluru
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
By Shalini Bhardwaj And Sahil Pandey Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech on Wednesday said that the company hopes to start manufacturing its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin in Bengaluru soon.

"Bharat Biotech hopes to start manufacturing of Covaxin at Bengaluru facility soon, all regulatory government approvals in place," sources told ANI. The manufacturing process will likely be by the end of July or the early August.

In April, Bharat Biotech had announced expansion of its manufacturing capacity across multiple facilities in the city and Bengaluru to produce 700 million doses of COVAXIN annually. Bharat Biotech has set a target of producing 10-12 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine per month. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

