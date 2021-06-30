Noida targets 10 lakh plantations on July 4, plants to be geo-tagged

Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar is targeting the plantation of 10 lakh saplings during a major afforestation drive on July 4, officials said on Wednesday.

District Magistrate Suhas L Y said the drive is a part of the UP government's mega campaign to increase green cover in the state.

The government has targeted 30 crore plantations across the state this year and 25 crores of them would take place on July 4 in all 75 districts, including Gautam Buddh Nagar, according to officials.

In a meeting with administration officials, including Divisional Forest Officer P K Shrivastava, DM Suhas L Y called on the government officers to ensure the target of 10 lakh plantations is achieved.

"Also, as per the government's instructions, all new plants have to be geo-tagged and special attention has to be paid for post-plantation care. Since these are very hot days, all officials must ensure adequate watering of the plants," Suhas told officials, according to a press statement.

He asked the officials to ensure coordination among government departments for procurement of saplings well before July 4 and identify their plantation locations.

