Mexico's Slim to repair collapsed metro line, president says
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 30-06-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 19:21 IST
Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's construction firm will fix the damage on a collapsed Mexico City metro line at no cost so that it can re-open in a year, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday.
The accident on an elevated stretch of the Line 12 last month killed 26 people.
