Maha: Rare 22 kg turtle found moving in Nagpur colony; rescued

This turtle was found moving on a road inside the colony in Hingna area of the city on Tuesday night, the department said in a release. The turtle is in good health and will be released in its natural habitat soon, he said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 30-06-2021 19:32 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 19:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A Leith's softshell turtle, weighing 22 kg, was rescued after it was spotted in a residential colony in Nagpur, the forest department said on Wednesday. This turtle was found moving on a road inside the colony in Hingna area of the city on Tuesday night, the department said in a release. A local resident informed the Hingna range forest officer (RFO) Ashish Ninave, who along with the forest staff, rescued the turtle, a critically-endangered species, and took it to the transit treatment centre for check-up.

Talking to PTI, member of the Maharashtra wildlife advisory board, Kundan Hate, said this particular turtle weighs around 22 kilo and 200 grams and its length is about 83 cm, while the breadth is around 51cm. The turtle is in good health and will be released in its natural habitat soon, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

